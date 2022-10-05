Soldiers from units across the Korean peninsula participate in Day 3 of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on May 10, 2022. (U.S. Army produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 08:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842711
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-ZZ999-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_108968325
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Day 3), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT