Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Amphibious Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, extract Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division after executing an amphibious raid on Ukibaru Island, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. This specialized insertion and extraction training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence necessary for clandestine operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842707
    VIRIN: 220426-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108968202
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Amphibious Operations, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH53
    recon
    USMC
    training
    Freefall
    marnies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT