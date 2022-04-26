3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Amphibious Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, extract Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division after executing an amphibious raid on Ukibaru Island, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. This specialized insertion and extraction training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence necessary for clandestine operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
04.26.2022
05.11.2022
B-Roll
842707
220426-M-UH307-001
DOD_108968202
00:02:51
OKINAWA, JP
2
2
