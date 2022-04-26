3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Amphibious Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, extract Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division after executing an amphibious raid on Ukibaru Island, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. This specialized insertion and extraction training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence necessary for clandestine operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)