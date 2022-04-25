Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Deliberate Water Parachute Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct open water free fall operations off the coast of Okinawa, Japan April 25, 2022. This specialized training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence for deliberate water parachute operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842706
    VIRIN: 220425-M-UH307-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968195
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

