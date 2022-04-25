3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Deliberate Water Parachute Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct open water free fall operations off the coast of Okinawa, Japan April 25, 2022. This specialized training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence for deliberate water parachute operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)