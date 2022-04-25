U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct open water free fall operations off the coast of Okinawa, Japan April 25, 2022. This specialized training provided Marines with enhanced skills and confidence for deliberate water parachute operations, ensuring they are prepared to execute a diverse set of waterborne reconnaissance and surveillance missions in order to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 07:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842706
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-UH307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108968195
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Deliberate Water Parachute Operations, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT