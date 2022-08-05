Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Mother's Day from the Airmen of the 380th AEW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing took a moment to wish all the mothers in their lives a happy Mother's Day. Because of their mother's efforts and sacrifices throughout the years, the Air Force has resilient, multi-capable Airmen who are combat ready now for tomorrow's fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 842692
    VIRIN: 220508-F-UU934-933
    Filename: DOD_108968143
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Hometown: AL DHAFRA, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    usafcent
    Mother's Day
    resilient
    380 AEW
    multi capable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT