Happy Mother's Day from the Airmen of the 380th AEW

Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing took a moment to wish all the mothers in their lives a happy Mother's Day. Because of their mother's efforts and sacrifices throughout the years, the Air Force has resilient, multi-capable Airmen who are combat ready now for tomorrow's fight.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 08:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|842692
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-UU934-933
|Filename:
|DOD_108968143
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Hometown:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
