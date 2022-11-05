Taking classified information home or carrying it while in a travel status without proper authorization may indicate intent to misuse classified information.
If you see something, say something by going to the USFK Force Protection website.
www.usfk.mil/resources/Force-Protection
This work, Insider Threat 3, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS
