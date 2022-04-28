Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Capabilities static Display at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania

    ROMANIA

    04.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Thurnapuf Valle 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Joint NATO forces gather for a multinational capabilities static display at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on April 28, 2022. The U.S. supports improvements and activities like this that increase its warfighting capabilities, assuring Romania of the U.S. commitment to regional security and territorial integrity, while simultaneously increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of the NATO Alliance's forces. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and Spc. Thurnapuf Valle, 5th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 07:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842686
    VIRIN: 220428-A-IL266-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968108
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    2ndCavalryRegiment
    Victory Corps
    MKAirBase
    EuropeanSupport 2022
    strongertogether2022
    Joint NATO Forces

