Multinational Capabilities static Display at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania

Joint NATO forces gather for a multinational capabilities static display at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on April 28, 2022. The U.S. supports improvements and activities like this that increase its warfighting capabilities, assuring Romania of the U.S. commitment to regional security and territorial integrity, while simultaneously increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of the NATO Alliance's forces. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and Spc. Thurnapuf Valle, 5th Public Affairs Detachment.)