CDT Sarah Chow is an Army Reserve Cadet attending the University of Southern California. Being a part of her ROTC program helped her achieve her goals with her education, and set her up for success both in her civilian and military career.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 21:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|842666
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967580
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USC ROTC Cadet, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT