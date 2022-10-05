Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59 second cut "Seconds into Hours"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A U.S. Marine Lieutenant recounts a near-death experience where he and his four Marines were trapped in a reef current while recreationally spearfishing in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2021. While he was getting help, his Marines treaded water for nearly three hours before being rescued by the Japan Coast Guard. His experience is a lesson that emphasizes the importance of water safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video production by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842663
    VIRIN: 220510-M-WT872-1002
    Filename: DOD_108967432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59 second cut "Seconds into Hours", by Cpl Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Safety
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT