Members participate in Caribbean Task Force training during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 10, 2022.
Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842659
|VIRIN:
|220510-O-DO465-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108967400
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT