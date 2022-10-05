Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022

    BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members participate in Caribbean Task Force training during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 10, 2022.

    Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)

    TAGS

    Training Facilities
    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales
    Installations de formation

