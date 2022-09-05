Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE: The last to let you down

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment section is highlighted at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 9, 2022. AFE inspects equipment such as helmets, masks, safety gear thoroughly, to help keep the lives of aircrew from potential danger. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842650
    VIRIN: 220509-F-WB681-205
    Filename: DOD_108967288
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, AFE: The last to let you down, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    aircrew
    AFE
    equipment
    92nd OSS

