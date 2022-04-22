Spouses' Video

This is the Fort Polk Spouses welcome video. Our mission is to provide support and information to military spouses stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Whether you are new to the area or have been here for a while, we hope that you will find our website helpful and informative.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842621
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-AV394-458
|Filename:
|DOD_108966452
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
