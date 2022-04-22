Spouses' Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842621" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the Fort Polk Spouses welcome video. Our mission is to provide support and information to military spouses stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Whether you are new to the area or have been here for a while, we hope that you will find our website helpful and informative.