Unit made mission video submitted to 14FTW Public Affairs for posting to www.columbus.af.mil website.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842619
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-GA320-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108966438
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|MS, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 14FTW Mission video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT