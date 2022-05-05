B-roll of VAQ-209 "Star Warriors" personnel performing operations in support of Red Flag-Alaska 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842618
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-VL625-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108966434
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Electronic Attack Squadron RF-A Stringer 1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT