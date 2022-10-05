Master Sgt. Gilliam

Master Sgt. Kevin Gilliam, 142nd Force Support Squadron, speaks about his Air Force journey as a services Airmen. Gilliam discusses the various responsibilities of services Airmen, including running fitness and dining facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)
Music by purple-planet.com
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842617
|VIRIN:
|220504-Z-GP610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108966418
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT