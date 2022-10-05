Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Gilliam

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell and Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank

    142nd Wing

    Master Sgt. Kevin Gilliam, 142nd Force Support Squadron, speaks about his Air Force journey as a services Airmen. Gilliam discusses the various responsibilities of services Airmen, including running fitness and dining facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

    Music by purple-planet.com

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:15
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Services
    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Wing
    142nd Force Support Squadron
    Air National Guard careers

