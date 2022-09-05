Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Wilson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers participated in multiple evacuation scenarios as a part of Guardian Response here on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center from April 25 to May 12, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842616
    VIRIN: 220509-A-BK498-756
    Filename: DOD_108966411
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    This work, Guardian Response 22, by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    U.S. Army North
    526th Engineer Construction Company
    Guardian Response 22
    63rd CBRN Company
    homeland emergency exercise

