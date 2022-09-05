Soldiers participated in multiple evacuation scenarios as a part of Guardian Response here on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center from April 25 to May 12, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
