B-Roll of Night Time Search and Rescue MUTC May 10, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise coordinated by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division which takes place at the Indiana National Guard's Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. All three components of the U.S. Army, National Guard, Reserve, and full-time Army, take part in responding to a notional five kiloton nuclear blast.