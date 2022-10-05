Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll of Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise coordinated by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division which takes place at the Indiana National Guard's Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. All three components of the U.S. Army, National Guard, Reserve, and full-time Army, take part in responding to a notional five kiloton nuclear blast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842615
    VIRIN: 220510-A-HK778-1002
    Filename: DOD_108966410
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Night Time Search and Rescue MUTC May 10, 2022, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Search and Recovery
    ARNORTH
    MUTC
    Guardian Response 22

