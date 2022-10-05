B-Roll of Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise coordinated by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division which takes place at the Indiana National Guard's Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. All three components of the U.S. Army, National Guard, Reserve, and full-time Army, take part in responding to a notional five kiloton nuclear blast.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842615
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-HK778-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108966410
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Night Time Search and Rescue MUTC May 10, 2022, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
