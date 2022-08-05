1st Lt. Molly Shepard, assigned to the 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, shares her training experience during Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842612
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-WN944-343
|Filename:
|DOD_108966397
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Hoist Operations During Guardian Response 22, by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT