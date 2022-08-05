Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Hoist Operations During Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Caroline Sauder 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Molly Shepard, assigned to the 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, shares her training experience during Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842612
    VIRIN: 220508-A-WN944-343
    Filename: DOD_108966397
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Hoist Operations During Guardian Response 22, by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    National Guard
    Guardian Response 22

