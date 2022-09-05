Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer 2 Robert Iem, assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, shares his training experience during Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842608
    VIRIN: 220509-A-VF251-524
    Filename: DOD_108966211
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22, by SGT Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    National Guard
    Guardian Response 22

