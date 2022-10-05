Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cancer Moonshot - A U.S. Coast Guard spouse shares her story

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    A U.S. Coast Guard spouse with ovarian and fallopian cancer shares her story

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 842602
    VIRIN: 220510-O-AY809-711
    Filename: DOD_108965458
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    This work, Cancer Moonshot - A U.S. Coast Guard spouse shares her story, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cancer
    moonshot

