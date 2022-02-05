Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Interview with Alabama National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Rasmussen

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Alabama National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Rasmussen speaks about her struggles and victories as a Filipino woman in the military during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:02
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Interview with Alabama National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Rasmussen, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alabama National Guard
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

