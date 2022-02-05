Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Interview with Alabama National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Rasmussen

Alabama National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Rasmussen speaks about her struggles and victories as a Filipino woman in the military during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 13:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842599
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-OK577-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108965450
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
