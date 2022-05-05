U.S. Army Soldiers participating in Guardian Response 22 provide shout outs to Family and friends during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)
|05.05.2022
|05.10.2022 12:51
|B-Roll
|842591
|220505-A-VF251-659
|DOD_108965355
|00:00:58
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|2
|2
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SGT Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
