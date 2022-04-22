A Gentleman and a Scholar

Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr. stood on the yellow footprints of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2022.
Ambassador Britton served in the Marine Corps during World War II after attending recruit training aboard the now shuttered Montford Point, N.C. in 1944.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)
