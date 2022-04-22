Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Gentleman and a Scholar

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr. stood on the yellow footprints of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2022.
    Ambassador Britton served in the Marine Corps during World War II after attending recruit training aboard the now shuttered Montford Point, N.C. in 1944.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842590
    VIRIN: 220510-M-PC612-1001
    Filename: DOD_108965336
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Gentleman and a Scholar, by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Montford Point
    Recruit Training
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    MCRDPI

