Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Marcus Colon, a best warrior competitor from 5th Armored Brigade, discusses the Army Combat Fitness Test event of the First Army Best Warrior Competition May 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842587
    VIRIN: 220510-A-JL341-304
    Filename: DOD_108965225
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    First Army
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT