Staff Sgt. Marcus Colon, a best warrior competitor from 5th Armored Brigade, discusses the Army Combat Fitness Test event of the First Army Best Warrior Competition May 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum)
|05.10.2022
|05.10.2022 11:31
|Video Productions
|842587
|220510-A-JL341-304
|DOD_108965225
|00:00:24
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
