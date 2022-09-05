VMM-261 commanding officer honors fallen Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Travis Stephenson, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, speaks about the memorial service for Capt. Mathew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2022. The memorial service commemorated the lives of the four Marines who passed away when their MV-22 Osprey crashed during Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway, March 18. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)