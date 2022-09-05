Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-261 commanding officer honors fallen Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Travis Stephenson, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, speaks about the memorial service for Capt. Mathew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2022. The memorial service commemorated the lives of the four Marines who passed away when their MV-22 Osprey crashed during Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway, March 18. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842584
    VIRIN: 220509-M-YH653-3001
    Filename: DOD_108965175
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-261 commanding officer honors fallen Marines, by Pvt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    Commanding Officer
    Memorial Service
    VMM-261
    CR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT