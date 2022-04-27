Combat Engineer (12Bs) Soldiers from the 3-340th BEB, 181MFTB instructing a group of non-combat engineers (12Hs, 12Ns, 12W) on the basics of demolitions, focusing primarily on safety. The purpose for this training was to teach members the battalion how to safely certify deploying/training units on demolitions proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842577
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108964971
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Engineer Demolition Training, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
