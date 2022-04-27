Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineer Demolition Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Combat Engineer (12Bs) Soldiers from the 3-340th BEB, 181MFTB instructing a group of non-combat engineers (12Hs, 12Ns, 12W) on the basics of demolitions, focusing primarily on safety. The purpose for this training was to teach members the battalion how to safely certify deploying/training units on demolitions proficiency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842577
    VIRIN: 220427-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_108964971
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineer Demolition Training, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Demolition Training
    3-340th BEB
    181 MFTB
    Combat Engineer (12Bs)

