Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., French forces train for joint readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), train with members of the French Foreign Legion at the French Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, Djibouti, April 14, 2022. Members of CJTF-HOA regularly train with and work alongside Allies, partners and government organizations to achieve a unified effort to improve safety, security and prosperity in East Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842572
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-JO181-7001
    Filename: DOD_108964817
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., French forces train for joint readiness, by SSG Jeff Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    VAANG
    5th RIAOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT