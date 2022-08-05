Paratroopers from the U.S., Belize, Mexico, Guyana, and Colombia conducted a static line jump from a C-130 Hercules in to the Manatee training site to begin two weeks of jungle training May 8, 2022 during TRADEWINDS22. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842571
|VIRIN:
|220508-Z-DH163-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108964813
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TRADEWINDS22 Paratrooper Jump, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paratrooper
C-130 Hercules
