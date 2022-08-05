Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS22 Paratrooper Jump

    BELIZE

    05.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers from the U.S., Belize, Mexico, Guyana, and Colombia conducted a static line jump from a C-130 Hercules in to the Manatee training site to begin two weeks of jungle training May 8, 2022 during TRADEWINDS22. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842571
    VIRIN: 220508-Z-DH163-3001
    Filename: DOD_108964813
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS22 Paratrooper Jump, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Paratrooper

    C-130 Hercules

    TAGS

    multi-national exercise
    TRADEWINDS
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

