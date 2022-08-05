TRADEWINDS22 Paratrooper Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the U.S., Belize, Mexico, Guyana, and Colombia conducted a static line jump from a C-130 Hercules in to the Manatee training site to begin two weeks of jungle training May 8, 2022 during TRADEWINDS22. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros