2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition event competitors introduction video. (Produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842553
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108964683
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Meet the Competitors), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT