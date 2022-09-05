7 ATC legal office conducts mock trial at Vilseck High School

7th Army Training Command's legal office conducts a mock trial at Vilseck High School, Vilseck, Germany, May 9, 2022. The purpose of the mock trial is to provide students an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process works in the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842546
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-JB875-253
|Filename:
|DOD_108964654
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
