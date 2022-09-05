Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 ATC legal office conducts mock trial at Vilseck High School

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    05.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    7th Army Training Command's legal office conducts a mock trial at Vilseck High School, Vilseck, Germany, May 9, 2022. The purpose of the mock trial is to provide students an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process works in the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842546
    VIRIN: 220509-A-JB875-253
    Filename: DOD_108964654
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: VILSECK, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 ATC legal office conducts mock trial at Vilseck High School, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    5MPAD
    7ATC

