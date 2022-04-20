More than 80 Belgian and French Paratroopers assigned respectively to the 2nd Commando Battalion, Special Operations Regiment, and 8th Marine Infantry Paratroopers Regiment, 11th Parachute Brigade, head to an Airbus A-400M in order to perform a jump during Operation Nemesis, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. Operations Nemesis was a multi-day joint exercise between Belgian and French forces, who deployed from Chièvres Air Base to execute missions in multiple locations in the country. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842545
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-BD610-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_108964643
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 220420-A-BD610-2091, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT