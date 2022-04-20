220420-A-BD610-2091

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    More than 80 Belgian and French Paratroopers assigned respectively to the 2nd Commando Battalion, Special Operations Regiment, and 8th Marine Infantry Paratroopers Regiment, 11th Parachute Brigade, head to an Airbus A-400M in order to perform a jump during Operation Nemesis, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. Operations Nemesis was a multi-day joint exercise between Belgian and French forces, who deployed from Chièvres Air Base to execute missions in multiple locations in the country. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

