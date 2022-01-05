Starting in mid-April, Soldiers with the 510th Regional Support Group began mustering to provide base support operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to support multinational training events as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22. Before brigade soldiers are able to provide field support to training units participating in #DEFENDER-Europe 22, the Tactical Operations Center must go up!
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 07:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842544
|VIRIN:
|220501-A-XU372-814
|Filename:
|DOD_108964636
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals, by CPT Rachel Boerner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
