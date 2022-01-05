Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals

    LATVIA

    05.01.2022

    Video by Capt. Rachel Boerner 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Starting in mid-April, Soldiers with the 510th Regional Support Group began mustering to provide base support operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to support multinational training events as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22. Before brigade soldiers are able to provide field support to training units participating in #DEFENDER-Europe 22, the Tactical Operations Center must go up!

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 07:02
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals, by CPT Rachel Boerner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    510th Regional Support Group
    DefenderEurope

