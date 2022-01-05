Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842544" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Starting in mid-April, Soldiers with the 510th Regional Support Group began mustering to provide base support operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to support multinational training events as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22. Before brigade soldiers are able to provide field support to training units participating in #DEFENDER-Europe 22, the Tactical Operations Center must go up!