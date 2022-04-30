Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day Shout-outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Task Force Spartan

    Sgt 1st Class Jessica Zollmann and Sgt. Brad Zollmann, a married couple in the deployed together with the 35th Infantry Division wish you a happy Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842543
    VIRIN: 220430-A-VR904-458
    Filename: DOD_108964607
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day Shout-outs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military spouse
    shout outs
    spouses
    military families
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT