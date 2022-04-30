Military Spouse Appreciation Day Shout-outs

Sgt 1st Class Jessica Zollmann and Sgt. Brad Zollmann, a married couple in the deployed together with the 35th Infantry Division wish you a happy Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842543
|VIRIN:
|220430-A-VR904-458
|Filename:
|DOD_108964607
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
