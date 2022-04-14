U.S., French Forces train for joint readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), train with members of the French Foreign Legion at the French Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, Djibouti, April 14, 2022. Members of CJTF-HOA regularly train with and work alongside Allies, partners and government organizations to achieve a unified effort to improve safety, security and prosperity in East Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)