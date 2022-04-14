U.S., French Forces train for joint readiness

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), train with members of the French Foreign Legion at the French Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, Djibouti, April 14, 2022. Members of CJTF-HOA regularly train with and work alongside Allies, partners and government organizations to achieve a unified effort to improve safety, security and prosperity in East Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)
|04.14.2022
|05.10.2022 11:35
|Package
|842542
|220414-Z-JO181-1001
|DOD_108964606
|00:01:20
|DJ
|1
|1
