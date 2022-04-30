Sergeant 1st Class Jessica Zollmann and Sgt. Brad Zollmann of the 35th Infantry Division are spouses who are together on deployment for Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842540
|VIRIN:
|220430-A-VR904-724
|Filename:
|DOD_108964591
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day Skit, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
