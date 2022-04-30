Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day Skit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Claude Nelson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Sergeant 1st Class Jessica Zollmann and Sgt. Brad Zollmann of the 35th Infantry Division are spouses who are together on deployment for Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842540
    VIRIN: 220430-A-VR904-724
    Filename: DOD_108964591
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day Skit, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military spouse
    shout outs
    spouses
    military families
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT