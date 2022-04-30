Master Sgt. Jimmy Boss, Chaplains Assistant for the 35th Infantry Division shouts out his wife back home in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842537
|VIRIN:
|220430-A-VR904-067
|Filename:
|DOD_108964573
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day Shout-outs, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
