    Point Blank 22-02

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Social Media video to highlight Point Blank 22-02.
    Point Blank 22-02 is a multi-event exercise designed and cohosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th Fighter Fighter Wing. It was created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 04:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842528
    VIRIN: 220428-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108964530
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    This work, Point Blank 22-02, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath

    Interoperability

    Partnerships

    Point Blank 22-02

    RAF Lakenheath
    Interoperability
    Partnerships
    Point Blank 22-02

