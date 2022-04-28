video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Social Media video to highlight Point Blank 22-02.

Point Blank 22-02 is a multi-event exercise designed and cohosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th Fighter Fighter Wing. It was created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners.