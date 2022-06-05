Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauders celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander month

    KUWAIT

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Marauders from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing celebrate their Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 6, 2022. AAPI recognition was first proclaimed by Congress in the 1970s as a week-long observance, which later expanded to the entire month of May in 1990. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842526
    VIRIN: 220506-F-XC675-754
    Filename: DOD_108964521
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KW

    This work, Marauders celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander month, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #aapi #asianamerican #pacificislander #heritage #month

