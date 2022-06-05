Marauders celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marauders from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing celebrate their Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 6, 2022. AAPI recognition was first proclaimed by Congress in the 1970s as a week-long observance, which later expanded to the entire month of May in 1990. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)