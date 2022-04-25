Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian-Pacific American Heritage

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220509-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) members talk about their heritage during a video interview for Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842513
    VIRIN: 220509-N-GC965-0001
    Filename: DOD_108964382
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    asian-pacific american heritage
    NAVWAR
    asian-pacific american month 2022

