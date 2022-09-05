Jay Clemons, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, is a bass player for a local Japanese band, ZAMA Big Band Jazz Orchestra. He recently performed with the band in a concert held at nearby Harmony Hall Zama.
#ArmyTeam #GoodNeighbors
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 00:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842510
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108964249
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ZAMA Big Band Jazz Orchestra Concert, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT