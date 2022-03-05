2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers participated in the 2nd Infantry Division's Best Warrior Competition. Winners from this competition will go on to compete in the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842509
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-OS914-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108964228
|Length:
|00:12:19
|Location:
|31, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
