Oregon Air National Guard Recruiting PSA for Recruiters

The qualities and attributes that Air National Guard Recruiters must have for the job. Interview with Tech. Sgt. Diana Pena. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842497
|VIRIN:
|210731-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108962157
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
