    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Air National Guard Recruiting PSA for Recruiters

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The qualities and attributes that Air National Guard Recruiters must have for the job. Interview with Tech. Sgt. Diana Pena. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 17:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842497
    VIRIN: 210731-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108962157
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Air National Guard Recruiting PSA for Recruiters, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Recruiting

