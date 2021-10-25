Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bangladesh host 2021 Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    10.25.2021

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Bangladesh Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE) 2021, hosted by the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD), and the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), at Dhaka, Bangladesh from Oct 25-28, 2021. (Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842495
    VIRIN: 211025-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108962106
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DHAKA, BD 

    State Partnership Program
    Oregon National Guard
    DREE

