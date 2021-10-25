The Bangladesh Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE) 2021, hosted by the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD), and the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), at Dhaka, Bangladesh from Oct 25-28, 2021. (Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842495
|VIRIN:
|211025-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108962106
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DHAKA, BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bangladesh host 2021 Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
