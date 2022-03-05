North Dakota Army National Guard Aviators operating two Black Hawk helicopters assisted in stabilizing Bourbanis Dam in Pembina County, ND by placing 119 1-ton sandbags on May 3, 2022 near Cavalier, ND.
Captain Eric Edwardson, 1-188th ADA Batallion
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842483
|VIRIN:
|220503-Z-YT106-042
|Filename:
|DOD_108961134
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, North Dakota National Guard Aviators Fight Flooding, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT