Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Dakota National Guard Aviators Fight Flooding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ND, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    North Dakota Army National Guard Aviators operating two Black Hawk helicopters assisted in stabilizing Bourbanis Dam in Pembina County, ND by placing 119 1-ton sandbags on May 3, 2022 near Cavalier, ND.


    Captain Eric Edwardson, 1-188th ADA Batallion

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 16:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842483
    VIRIN: 220503-Z-YT106-042
    Filename: DOD_108961134
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: ND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota National Guard Aviators Fight Flooding, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flooding
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    North Dakota
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT