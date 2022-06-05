Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stolen Cerberus IX, Operation formation

    ELEFSINA, GREECE

    05.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Exercise Stolen Cerberus is an annual bilateral training event with the Hellenic Air Force designed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities through realistic joint air operations training, including aeromedical evacuation operations and airlift and airdrop capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842482
    VIRIN: 220506-F-LO621-1003
    Filename: DOD_108961105
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ELEFSINA, GR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Stolen Cerberus IX, Operation formation, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    86th Airlift Wing
    paratrooper
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Stolen Cerberus IX

