Fort Sill hosted the Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge qualifications. Soldiers trained and tested their skills for a chance to earn the Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842477
|VIRIN:
|220508-D-GJ183-134
|Filename:
|DOD_108961030
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Expert Soldier Badge/ Expert Field Medical Badge, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT