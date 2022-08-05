Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Expert Soldier Badge/ Expert Field Medical Badge

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill hosted the Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge qualifications. Soldiers trained and tested their skills for a chance to earn the Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge.

    This work, 2022 Expert Soldier Badge/ Expert Field Medical Badge, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

