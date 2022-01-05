Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Traverse City Overview

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    One-minute video highlighting some of the missions performed by personnel of Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 

    Michigan
    MH-60T Jayhawk
    Air Station Traverse City

