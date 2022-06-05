U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, dismount during a platoon exercise rehearsal at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 6, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842468
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-DG372-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108960854
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
