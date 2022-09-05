Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Blood Donor Center

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Keesler Blood Donor Center is a vital part of the Armed Services Blood Program. With the today's demand for blood products, donating blood is crucial to saving lives.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842467
    VIRIN: 220509-F-PI774-879
    Filename: DOD_108960811
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MS, US

    Armed Services Blood Program
    Keesler Blood Donor Center

