President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is Lowering the Cost of High-Speed Internet for Millions of American Families and Expanding Access Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
The White House
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842465
|Filename:
|DOD_108960775
|Length:
|00:22:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on the Affordable Connectivity Program , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT