Aircrew assigned to the 492d Special Operations Wing travel to a student orientation April 1, 2022, at Columbus AFB, Mississippi . The purpose of the orientation was to make students familiar with each aircraft mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842458
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-KO270-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108960661
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 492d SOW aircrew fly to Columbus AFB for student orientation, by SrA Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT