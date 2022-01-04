Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    492d SOW aircrew fly to Columbus AFB for student orientation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew assigned to the 492d Special Operations Wing travel to a student orientation April 1, 2022, at Columbus AFB, Mississippi . The purpose of the orientation was to make students familiar with each aircraft mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842458
    VIRIN: 220401-F-KO270-1000
    Filename: DOD_108960661
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492d SOW aircrew fly to Columbus AFB for student orientation, by SrA Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1SOW
    AFSOC
    AC-130J
    492d

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT